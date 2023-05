Fashion house ZARA presented ZARA MAN + SPEED RACER™ Spring Summer 2023 Limited Edition Capsule Collection with a campaign starring models Aaron Lazar, Carl Schultz, and Felix Cheong-Macleod lensed by photographer Max Siedentopf. In charge of beauty was hair stylist Jody Taylor. The collection includes graphic heavy sportswear in pop colors featuring signature Speed Racer™© Tatsunoko Production iconography.