MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sweet Dreams by Manuela Iodice

Models Gaye Serigne at Brave Models and Moussa at Sophie Models star in Sweet Dreams exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Manuela Iodice for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Jessica Iorio, assisted by Elena Nocciolini, with set design from Anna Paola Iolivao, and casting direction by Studio Sil. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Mio Iguchio.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Ardusse, Gamsnote, Tagliatore, MTL, Stetson, Marsell, Figure Decorative, Vescovo, Simon Cracker, Dalpaos, Red September, 87 Avril 90, Out fit Italy, Gamsnote, Pt Torino, and Stetson. Thanks to Garage Studio.

Photographer: Manuela Iodice – @manuelaiodice

Stylist: Jessica Iorio – @iorio_jessica

Beauty Artist: Mio Iguchio – @mioiguchi

Set Designer: Anna Paola Iolivao – @annap__l

Casting Director: Studio Sil – @hellostudiosil

Models: Gaye Serigne at Brave Models, Moussa at Sophie Models

Styling Assistant: Elena Nocciolini

Thanks to Garage Studio