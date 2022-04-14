in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sweet Dreams by Manuela Iodice

Discover our latest exclusive story starring models Gaye Serigne and Moussa

Manuela Iodice
Left: Shirt: Ardusse / Pants: Gamsnote / Shoes: Marsell / Foulard: Tagliatore
Right: Total look: MTL / Hat: Stetson / Shoes: Marsell/ Socks: Figure Decorative

Models Gaye Serigne at Brave Models and Moussa at Sophie Models star in Sweet Dreams exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Manuela Iodice for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Jessica Iorio, assisted by Elena Nocciolini, with set design from Anna Paola Iolivao, and casting direction by Studio Sil. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Mio Iguchio.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Ardusse, Gamsnote, Tagliatore, MTL, Stetson, Marsell, Figure Decorative, Vescovo, Simon Cracker, Dalpaos, Red September, 87 Avril 90, Out fit Italy, Gamsnote, Pt Torino, and Stetson. Thanks to Garage Studio.

Manuela Iodice
Shirt: Vescovo
Pants: Simon Cracker
Hat: Figure Decorative
Manuela Iodice
Total look: Dalpaos
Undershorts: Ardusse
Shoes: Marsell
Foulard: Tagliatore
Manuela Iodice
Polo and shirt: MTL
Foulard: Tagliatore
Manuela Iodice
Left: Gaye
Total look: MTL
Shoes: Marsell
Socks: Red
Right: Moussa
Shirt: Ardusse
Pants: Red September
Shoes: Marsell
Hat&socks: Figure Decorative
Jacket: Red September
Shorts: MTL
Under shorts: Ardusse
Shirt: 87 Avril 90
Pants: Vescovo
Polo and shirt: MTL
Pants: Red September
Shoes: Marsell
Foulard: Tagliatore
Jacket: Out fit Italy
Pants: Gamsnote
Hat: Stetson
Foulard: Tagliatore
Shirt: Pt Torino
Total look: Dalpaos
Undershorts: Ardusse
Foulard: Tagliatore
Left: Moussa
Shirt: Ardusse
Pants: Gamsnote
Foulard: Tagliatore
Right: Gaye
Total look: MTL
Hat: Stetson
Polo and shirt: MTL
Pants: Red September
Shoes: Marsell
Foulard: Tagliatore
Left: Gaye
Total look: MTL
Right: Moussa
Shirt: Ardusse
Pants: Red September
Jacket: Red September
Shorts: MTL
Under shorts: Ardusse
Shoes: Marsell
Socks: Red
Shirt: Tagliatore
Shirt: 87 Avril 90
Pants: Vescovo
Shoes: Marsell

Photographer: Manuela Iodice – @manuelaiodice
Stylist: Jessica Iorio – @iorio_jessica
Beauty Artist: Mio Iguchio – @mioiguchi
Set Designer: Anna Paola Iolivao – @annap__l
Casting Director: Studio Sil – @hellostudiosil
Models: Gaye Serigne at Brave Models, Moussa at Sophie Models
Styling Assistant: Elena Nocciolini
Thanks to Garage Studio

