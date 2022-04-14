MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sweet Dreams by Manuela Iodice
Discover our latest exclusive story starring models Gaye Serigne and Moussa
Models Gaye Serigne at Brave Models and Moussa at Sophie Models star in Sweet Dreams exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Manuela Iodice for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Jessica Iorio, assisted by Elena Nocciolini, with set design from Anna Paola Iolivao, and casting direction by Studio Sil. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Mio Iguchio.
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Ardusse, Gamsnote, Tagliatore, MTL, Stetson, Marsell, Figure Decorative, Vescovo, Simon Cracker, Dalpaos, Red September, 87 Avril 90, Out fit Italy, Gamsnote, Pt Torino, and Stetson. Thanks to Garage Studio.
Photographer: Manuela Iodice – @manuelaiodice
Stylist: Jessica Iorio – @iorio_jessica
Beauty Artist: Mio Iguchio – @mioiguchi
Set Designer: Anna Paola Iolivao – @annap__l
Casting Director: Studio Sil – @hellostudiosil
Models: Gaye Serigne at Brave Models, Moussa at Sophie Models
Styling Assistant: Elena Nocciolini
Thanks to Garage Studio