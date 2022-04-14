Lenny Kragba & Amadou Fall Model Ahluwalia & Paul Smith Collection

Fashion brands Paul Smith and Ahluwalia presented their limited-edition capsule collection, that mixes both brands’ codes, and celebrates creativity, innovation and sustainability. Models Lenny Kragba and Amadou Fall pose for the campaign captured by fashion photographer Lucie Rox. In charge of art direction were Matthew Mumford and Priya Ahluwalia, with styling from Nell Kalonji, and production by Claire Burman at Cebe Studio. Beauty is work of hair stylist Mikey Jackson, and makeup artist Laila Zakaria.

Our shared approach to design was obvious from our first meeting. Her maverick spirit reminded me of myself when I was just starting out. – Paul Smith