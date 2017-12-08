MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Theo N by Emelie Lundqvist

Emelie Lundqvist

The handsome Theo N at Stockholmsgruppen updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Emelie Lundqvist. For the story Theo is wearing pieces from Beyond Retro, Weekday, and Humana.

Discover more of the session bellow:


Emelie Lundqvist

Turtleneck: Beyond Retro

Emelie Lundqvist

Sweater: Model’s own

Emelie Lundqvist

Pants: Beyond Retro
Sweater: Weekday
Jacket: Model’s own

Emelie Lundqvist

Shirt: Humana

Emelie Lundqvist

Sweater: Weekday

Emelie Lundqvist

Sweater: Model’s own
Pants: Beyond Retro

Emelie Lundqvist

Turtleneck: Beyond Retro

Emelie Lundqvist

Shirt: Humana

Model: Theo N at Stockholmsgruppen
Photographer: Emelie Lundqvist – emelielundqvist.com

