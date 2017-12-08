MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Theo N by Emelie Lundqvist
The handsome Theo N at Stockholmsgruppen updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Emelie Lundqvist. For the story Theo is wearing pieces from Beyond Retro, Weekday, and Humana.
Discover more of the session bellow:
Turtleneck: Beyond Retro
Sweater: Model’s own
Pants: Beyond Retro
Sweater: Weekday
Jacket: Model’s own
Shirt: Humana
Sweater: Weekday
Sweater: Model’s own
Pants: Beyond Retro
Turtleneck: Beyond Retro
Shirt: Humana
Model: Theo N at Stockholmsgruppen
Photographer: Emelie Lundqvist – emelielundqvist.com
