Brandon Thomas Lee in Gucci for D’SCENE 08 – COMING SOON



The rising star on the modeling scene BRANDON THOMAS LEE is the cover star of our biannual print and digital magazine D’SCENE’s 8th edition – Defiant! In charge of photography was Igor Cvoro, with styling from Stefano Guerrini, and grooming by Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer. Production is work of Katarina Djoric, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic. Styling assistance by Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Anna Romano, and Paolo Santangelo.

For the teaser cover Brandon (Next Models LA) is wearing Gucci.

Photographer Igor Cvoro

Stylist Stefano Guerrini

Production Katarina Djoric

Casting Zarko Davinic

Grooming Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer

Stylist assistants Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Anna Romano, Paolo Santangelo

Model Brandon Lee at NEXT LA

