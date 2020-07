Actor and musician Xu Weizhou (also known as Timmy Xu) takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China‘s Summer 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Jumbo Tsui.

In charge of styling was Evan Feng who for the session selected looks from Fendi‘s Pre-Fall 2020 collection. Grooming is work of hair stylist Issac Yu.

Men’s Uno China – hk.mensuno.asia

Photographer Jumbo Tsui – jumbophotographe.com

Stylist Evan Feng

Hair Stylist Issac Yu

Star Xu Weizhou (Timmy Xu)