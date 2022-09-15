Timothée Chalamet is the Cover Star of British Vogue Magazine

Actor Timothée Chalamet takes the cover story of British Vogue Magazine‘s October 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Steven Meisel. In charge of styling was Edward Enninful, with production from PRODn Art + Commerce. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, colourist Lena Ott, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and manicurist Jin Soon Choi. For the session Chalamet is wearing selected pieces from brand such as Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney, Contemporary Wardrobe, Balmain, Gucci, Intimissimi, Miu Miu, Rockins, Justine Clenquet, and Chrome Hearts. This is British Vogue Magazine‘s first ever solo male cover.

I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career, and in my late teenage years, working on Homeland and starting to do theatre in New York, I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself [with]. And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour.

I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realising is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary. – Timothée Chalamet

Photography © Steven Meisel for British Vogue

