Babacar N’Doye & Félix Gesnouin Pose for MANGO Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Fashion house MANGO presented the Fall Winter 2022 Collection with Love What You Do campaign captured by fashion photographer Krisztián Éder. The collection is characterised by the high quality of its garments, and its versatility for creating perfect outfits to return to the office. The brand is focusing on the return to work, to the routine, and on the perfect garments for this, placing special emphasis on their quality. The stars of the campaign are set designer Félix Gesnouin and model Babacar N’Doye.

The men’s collection adopts the same line as the women’s collection in terms of the quality of the materials and the garments.Key garments include suits, shirts, woollen coats and trench coats. The proposal also includes garments from the performance line, such as a suit that does not crease, a trench coat that repels water and an easy-care shirt, in other words, one that is virtually crease-resistant, and both lightweight and elegant. – from MANGO