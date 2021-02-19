Timothée Chalamet Poses as Edward Scissorhands for Vogue Magazine

Actor Timothée Chalamet talks about paying homage to Edward Scissorhands in a new Cadillac campaign with Vogue Magazine. Photographer Julian Ungano captured the images, with styling from Melissa DesRosiers. Prop styling is work of Cary Gunnar Lee, with production and casting direction from Sheri Chiu. In charge of beauty was makeup artist Cale Thomas.

This was a wonderful opportunity to hopefully make the original material relatable to a modern audience without sacrificing the originality of the 1990 version. Instead, we wanted to create a character that didn’t make you blink in terms of a present-day setting but was a total homage to the character Johnny Depp created. – Timothée Chalamet

Photography by ©Julian Ungano for Vogue Magazine, read more at vogue.com

Images Courtesy of ©See Management – seemanagement.com