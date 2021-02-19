LFW: EDWARD CRUTCHLEY Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Fashion brand EDWARD CRUTCHLEY presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection, that explores Northern England’s culture, with a fashion film directed by Adam Muscat, and lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Francisco Gomez de Villaboa. Stars of the session are models Pratik Shetty, Ace Diniz, and Tosan Pierau. In charge of styling was Julian Ganio, with casting direction from Sophie Lynas at Leda, and production by Antony Waller. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kota Suizu at Caren Agency, makeup artist Michelle Dacillo, and manicurist Marie-Louise Coster at Caren Agency.

“AW21 is a paean to the cultural iconography of The North of England and the no-nonsense opulence of its matriarchs. The collection is named after the original title for the British soap Coronation Street, devised by Tony Warren in the 1960s as a ‘fascinating freemasonry, a volume of unwritten rules’.

Crutchley looks to a host of gutsy personalities loved for their straightforwardness, approachability and humour. From the formality of farmers dressed smartly for an auction to the earthy camp of drag queen Lily Savage, the mood is dressed-up for downtime. Workwear donkey jackets are in oversized leopard jacquard. Keitel bomber jackets – a shape native to Crutchley’s birthplace in the Dales – are in moiré. The designer’s signature flamboyance has eased into supple cashmere melange tracksuits, swing coats and flared macs wine a longer line. Tailoring is slimmer.” – from Edward Crutchley

Styling: Julian Ganio

Press Release: Dal Chodha

Photography: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa

Film: Adam Muscat

Casting: Sophie Lynas at Leda

Production: Antony Waller

Hair: Kota Suizu at Caren Agency

Makeup: Michelle Dacillo

Nails: Marie-Louise Coster at Caren Agency

Hats by Stephen Jones

Shoes by Alim Latif at Roker

Jewellery by Victoria Rickard and Gianluigi Zoccheddu at Goideo Jewellery

Bags by Judith Leiber

Models Shan Khan at First Models Management, Pratik Sadanad Shetty at IMG, Dahan Phuong Oanh at PRM, Ace Diniz at Kult, Tosan Pierau at Elite, Ava Coffen at Anti-Agency

