Tom Daley is the Cover Star of Wonderland Magazine Fall 2021 Issue

Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley stars in the cover story of Wonderland Magazine‘s Fall 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Bartek Szmigulski. In charge of styling was Tony Cook, assisted by Mini Kane, with art direction from Olivia Woodgate, production by Sam Geroldi, and editorial direction by Huw Gwyther. Grooming is work of beauty artist Brady Lea at Premier Hair and Makeup.

Tom Daley’s autobiography Coming Up For Air, What I Learned from Sport, Fame and Fatherhood, is set to be published on October 14th.

Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine, discover more at wonderlandmagazine.com