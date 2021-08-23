in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Tom Daley is the Cover Star of Wonderland Magazine Fall 2021 Issue

Photographer Bartek Szmigulski and British diver Tom Daley team up for Wonderland Magazine

Tom Daley
Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine

Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley stars in the cover story of Wonderland Magazine‘s Fall 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Bartek Szmigulski. In charge of styling was Tony Cook, assisted by Mini Kane, with art direction from Olivia Woodgate, production by Sam Geroldi, and editorial direction by Huw Gwyther. Grooming is work of beauty artist Brady Lea at Premier Hair and Makeup.

Tom Daley
Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine

Tom Daley’s autobiography Coming Up For Air, What I Learned from Sport, Fame and Fatherhood, is set to be published on October 14th.

Tom Daley
Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine
Wonderland Magazine
Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine
Wonderland Magazine
Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine
Wonderland Magazine
Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine
Wonderland Magazine
Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine

Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine, discover more at wonderlandmagazine.com

CoversEntertainmentmagazines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOOKBOOK SPOTLIGHT: A.P.C. Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection
Jackson Yee

Jackson Yee is the Cover Star of ELLE China September 2021 Issue