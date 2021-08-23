in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Jackson Yee is the Cover Star of ELLE China September 2021 Issue

Photographer Chen Man and TFboys star Jackson Yee team up for Chinese Elle Magazine

Photography © Chen Man for ELLE China

C-pop superstar Jackson Yee (Yi YangQianXi) takes the cover story of ELLE China Magazine‘s September 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Chen Man.

Forbes China announced that the 20 year old singer and actor Jackson Yee is on top of Forbes China Celebrity List for the second year in a row. He is the youngest member of music band TFBoys, and he also starred in Chinese romantic-drama movie A Little Red Flower, where he plays a teenager who battles cancer.

Photography © Chen Man for ELLE China, discover more at ellechina.com

