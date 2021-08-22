in Fall Winter 2021.22, Fresh Faces, Lookbooks, Menswear, Nest Models, Ottawa Kwami, Premium Models, Uno Models, Wilhelmina Models

LOOKBOOK SPOTLIGHT: A.P.C. Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Closer look of A.P.C. Fall Winter 2021 Menswear looks featuring male model on the rise Ottawa Kwami:

APC Menswear Denim
Photo ©Tim Elkaïm courtesy of APC

A.P.C. focused on nine new looks and key guidelines of its Fall Winter 2021 menswear collection by label’s founder and creative director Jean Touitou. The new collection was shaped during the lockdown periods in France, Touitou spoke about putting together the Fall Winter 2021 season looks while living and working with his family. A.P.C. is now almost thirty-five years old, and Jean Touitou now runs the company as one of the longest running family fashion businesses in France. 

Photo ©Tim Elkaïm courtesy of APC
Photo ©Tim Elkaïm courtesy of APC
Photo ©Tim Elkaïm courtesy of APC

Posing for the lookbook is Ottawa Kwami, who was just announced as the face of A.P.C Fall Winter 2021 campaign. Kwami was photographed by Tim Elkaïm with styling shaped by legendary Parisian stylist Suzanne Koller

Kwami is represented by Premium Models in Paris, he’s with Brave Model Management in Milan, while in London and New York he is part of the Wilhelmina Model boards. In Barcelona he’s on the board of UNO Models, while in Berlin he is part of nest model management

Discover the complete A.P.C. Menswear Fall Winer lookbook in our gallery: 

Photographer Tim Elkaïm

Fashion Stylist: Suzanne Koller
Hair Stylist Ramona Eschbach
Makeup Artist Christine Corbel
Casting Directors Helena Balladino, Piergiorgio Del Moro
Models Barbara Valente, Ottawa Kwami
 
 

Style

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Margaret Howell

MHL. by Margaret Howell Fall Winter 2021 Collection