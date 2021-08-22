LOOKBOOK SPOTLIGHT: A.P.C. Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection

A.P.C. focused on nine new looks and key guidelines of its Fall Winter 2021 menswear collection by label’s founder and creative director Jean Touitou. The new collection was shaped during the lockdown periods in France, Touitou spoke about putting together the Fall Winter 2021 season looks while living and working with his family. A.P.C. is now almost thirty-five years old, and Jean Touitou now runs the company as one of the longest running family fashion businesses in France.

Posing for the lookbook is Ottawa Kwami, who was just announced as the face of A.P.C Fall Winter 2021 campaign. Kwami was photographed by Tim Elkaïm with styling shaped by legendary Parisian stylist Suzanne Koller.

Kwami is represented by Premium Models in Paris, he’s with Brave Model Management in Milan, while in London and New York he is part of the Wilhelmina Model boards. In Barcelona he’s on the board of UNO Models, while in Berlin he is part of nest model management.

Discover the complete A.P.C. Menswear Fall Winer lookbook in our gallery:

Photographer Tim Elkaïm