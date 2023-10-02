Discover Margaret Howell Spring Summer 2024 Collection

The Margaret Howell Spring Summer 2024 Collection embodies the designer’s commitment to an ongoing process of design refinement and rejuvenation. This season, the brand introduces updated proportions, reimagined silhouettes, and revisits beloved archival styles. The color palette for Spring Summer 2024 includes Natural, Slate, Dusty Pink, Mustard, and Resin.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

Among the standout pieces is the Shirt Dress, crafted from undyed Natural Linen and tailored for a relaxed fit. It features contrasting horn buttons, adding a touch of visual interest. Another highlight is the lightly padded Gilet, boasting a stand collar, press stud closure, and generously sized zippered pockets.

Shirting takes center stage, showcasing subtle hues and paired with cropped trousers and blazers for a chic ensemble. For those seeking a modern twist on a classic, there’s the Stand Collar Jacket in Olive Ventile, reminiscent of the timeless Harrington jacket. It’s elegantly complemented by a rose print scarf on Natural Linen.

The Margaret Howell Spring Summer 2024 collection extends its versatility with the Oversized Kagool in Ochre Cotton Ripstop, featuring a dry wax finish, and available in both men’s and women’s MHL. An Easy-fit Slipover, available in seasonal shades like Resin, Slate, and Mustard, is knitted from fine Merino Wool, offering a dry, comfortable touch.

For a touch of tradition with a contemporary flair, explore the Wool Twill Kilt, available in Ink. MHL introduces the Stand Collar Parka in crisp Nylon, complete with a concealable hood. Additionally, a new Short Sleeve One Piece provides an alternative to traditional dresses, featuring deep pockets and a button cinch waist.

The Pull Over Shirt, crafted from lightweight Cotton Linen, stands out with its polo collar, dropped shoulder, and knitted hem. The collection also includes contemporary tailored separates in Glen Check Wool, woven in Somerset by Fox Brothers.