Leon Dame is the Face of LOUIS VUITTON Lunar New Year Collection

Photographer David Sims captured Louis Vuitton’s Lunar New Year campaign starring Leon Dame

Leon Dame
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by David Sims

Top model Leon Dame stars in LOUIS VUITTON Lunar New Year 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of styling was Charlotte Collet, with set design from Giovanna Martial. Beauty is work of hair stylist Duffy, makeup artist Lucia Pieroni, and manicurist Elsa Deslandes. For the video Leon is joined by Chinese model Mao Xiaoxing.

Whether timeless or trendy, Louis Vuitton highlights a selection of masculine pieces including the new Damier 3D line that mixes varying scales of the iconic Louis Vuitton motif in a range of hues.” – from Louis Vuitton

Leon Dame
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by David Sims
LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by David Sims
LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by David Sims
LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by David Sims
LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by David Sims
LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by David Sims

