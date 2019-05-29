in Editorial, Exclusive, IMG Models, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine, New York Model Management

Vanitas by Go Minami for MMSCENE Magazine Summer 2019 Issue

Dakota Martine, Jaron Baker & Willem Take the Pages of MMSCENE Magazine

Go Minami

Fashion photographer Go Minami captured Vanitas story featuring Dakota Martine at New York Models, Jaron Baker and Willem, both at IMG Models, for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Mori, who for the session selected pieces from Bally, Issey Miyake Men, Missoni, Kozaburo, and N. Hoolywood.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Takao Hayashi, and makeup artist Ayana Awata using MAC Cosmetics.

Discover more of the story below:


Go Minami

Go Minami

Go Minami

Go Minami

Go Minami

Go Minami

Go Minami

Go Minami

Photographer Go Minami – gominami.com
Stylist Mori
Hair Stylist Takao Hayashi
Makeup Artist Ayana Awata using MAC Cosmetics
Models Willem at IMG Models, Dakota Martine at New York Models, Jaron Baker at IMG Models

