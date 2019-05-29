Vanitas by Go Minami for MMSCENE Magazine Summer 2019 Issue

Fashion photographer Go Minami captured Vanitas story featuring Dakota Martine at New York Models, Jaron Baker and Willem, both at IMG Models, for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Mori, who for the session selected pieces from Bally, Issey Miyake Men, Missoni, Kozaburo, and N. Hoolywood.
MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)
Beauty is work of hair stylist Takao Hayashi, and makeup artist Ayana Awata using MAC Cosmetics.
MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)
Discover more of the story below:
Photographer Go Minami – gominami.com
Stylist Mori
Hair Stylist Takao Hayashi
Makeup Artist Ayana Awata using MAC Cosmetics
Models Willem at IMG Models, Dakota Martine at New York Models, Jaron Baker at IMG Models
MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)
MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments