MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Vincent Schneider by Pietro Groff

Photographer Pietro Groff and stylist Madlen Uhlemann team up for Hotel Boredom story

Vincent Schneider
Suit: Gabriele Pasini
Shirt: Hugo Boss
Mookassin: Berwick 1707

The handsome Vincent Schneider at Viva Models Berlin stars in Hotel Boredom story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pietro Groff. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Anri Omori.

For the story fashion stylist Madlen Uhlemann at Perfectprops Berlin selected pieces from Gabriele Pasini, Hugo Boss, Berwick 1707, Wooyoungmi, Burberry, Kingsmann, Falke, Sandro, Fendi, Beams F, Shoepassion, Maison Margiela, Tiger Of Sweden, Dunhill, Boss, Magnanni, Selected Homme, Hackett London, Dsquared2, and Sand Copenhagen. Photo assistance by Thomas Kuhn.

Vincent Schneider
Suit: Wooyoungmi
Shirt: Burberry
Tie: Kingsmann
Socks: Falke
Shoes: Sandro
Vincent Schneider
Suit: Gabriele Pasini
Glasses: Fendi
Turtleneck: Beams F
Socks: Falke
Shoes: Shoepassion
Vincent Schneider
Suit: Maison Margiela
Shirt: Tiger Of Sweden
Tie:Dunhill
Socks: Boss
Shoes: Magnanni
Photographer Pietro Groff – pietrogroff.com
Stylist Madlen Uhlemann at Perfectprops Berlin – madlen-uhlemann.com
Beauty Artist Anri Omori – anriomori.com
Model Vincent Schneider at Viva Models Berlin
Photography Assistance: Thomas Kuhn

