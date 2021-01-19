MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Vincent Schneider by Pietro Groff
Photographer Pietro Groff and stylist Madlen Uhlemann team up for Hotel Boredom story
The handsome Vincent Schneider at Viva Models Berlin stars in Hotel Boredom story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pietro Groff. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Anri Omori.
For the story fashion stylist Madlen Uhlemann at Perfectprops Berlin selected pieces from Gabriele Pasini, Hugo Boss, Berwick 1707, Wooyoungmi, Burberry, Kingsmann, Falke, Sandro, Fendi, Beams F, Shoepassion, Maison Margiela, Tiger Of Sweden, Dunhill, Boss, Magnanni, Selected Homme, Hackett London, Dsquared2, and Sand Copenhagen. Photo assistance by Thomas Kuhn.
Photographer Pietro Groff – pietrogroff.com
Stylist Madlen Uhlemann at Perfectprops Berlin – madlen-uhlemann.com
Beauty Artist Anri Omori – anriomori.com
Model Vincent Schneider at Viva Models Berlin
Photography Assistance: Thomas Kuhn