The handsome Vincent Schneider at Viva Models Berlin stars in Hotel Boredom story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pietro Groff. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Anri Omori.

For the story fashion stylist Madlen Uhlemann at Perfectprops Berlin selected pieces from Gabriele Pasini, Hugo Boss, Berwick 1707, Wooyoungmi, Burberry, Kingsmann, Falke, Sandro, Fendi, Beams F, Shoepassion, Maison Margiela, Tiger Of Sweden, Dunhill, Boss, Magnanni, Selected Homme, Hackett London, Dsquared2, and Sand Copenhagen. Photo assistance by Thomas Kuhn.

Photographer Pietro Groff – pietrogroff.com

Stylist Madlen Uhlemann at Perfectprops Berlin – madlen-uhlemann.com

Beauty Artist Anri Omori – anriomori.com

Model Vincent Schneider at Viva Models Berlin

Photography Assistance: Thomas Kuhn