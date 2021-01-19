A-COLD-WALL* Fall Winter 2021.22 Menswear Collection

Fashion brand A-COLD-WALL* presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 men’s collection with a film directed by film maker Will Dohrn as part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. For the season designer Samuel Ross focuses on functionality and explores structure and architecture of garment composition.

RELATED: FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

Fashion photographer Oliver Matich and stylist Robbie Spencer teamed up for the lookbook. In charge of set design was Thomas Bird, with casting direction from Marquee Milller, and production by Karla Otto. Beauty is work of hair stylist Soichi Inagaki, and makeup artist Thom Walker. Stars of video and lookbook are Adamu Bulus, Toyosi Diya, Noyon Islam, and Leo Comanescu.