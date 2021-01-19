MFW: Z Zegna Fall Winter 2021 by Alessandro Sartori

Z Zegna Fall Winter 2021 collection mixes in functionality and style as shaped by the brand’s long time Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori. The brand showcased the new collection via a digital lookbook featuring more than thirty new looks.

“The everyday spirit of out of the house meets the intimacy of home. Garments protect from the natural elements but also offer welcoming comfort in unsettling times,” shares Z Zegna team. Sartori and his designers have shaped the new collection with luxurious coziness and technical functionality in mind. At the same time the new Z Zegna collection is moving forward on the materials field as well. For the new collection 75% of materials are recycled, besides nylon even delicaste materials such as cashmere and wool.

“Warm puffers filled with cutting-edge recycled paddings, while multi-pocketed highly functional outerwear styles are crafted from TECHMERINO™ wool with a ripstop structure. Thermo-sealed seaming and detailing provide protection from the wind and rain helping to maintain the feeling of internal comfort while braving the elements. Waterproof finished regenerated wools help remake coats into performance outerwear. At the forefront of sustainability, – 75% of the materials used in the collection are recycled – Z Zegna combines ethic and aesthetic in high-end recycled cashmere sweaters with donegal or mouline effects, and in nylon and wool performance down jackets,” notes the Z Zegna team.

Discover all the looks from Z Zegna Fall Winter 2021 menswear collection in our gallery: