Actor Wang Xingyue (Wang Tao) takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s June 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer XIAOZHI. In charge of styling was Evane Shi, who for the session selected looks from Dior. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Pan Yida.

Wang Xingyue is a talented Chinese actor born on March 5, 2002, in Yueyang, Hunan, China. Known for his remarkable roles in “Your Sensibility My Destiny” (2021), “Delicacies Destiny” (2022), and “Scent of Time” (2023).

Wang Xingyue graduated from the Performance Department of the Central Academy of Drama, where he honed his acting skills through participation in numerous stage plays. During his sophomore year, he auditioned for an anti-drug public welfare project’s film and successfully landed his first movie role. This marked the beginning of his acting career, as he played a main role in the anti-drug public welfare film “Deep Water” in 2019.

In May 2020, Wang officially signed a contract with Huanyu Entertainment, an agency led by producer Yu Zheng. That same year, he appeared in the drama “You Complete Me.” His career continued to flourish in 2021 with roles in the television dramas “One and Only” and “Your Sensibility My Destiny.”

In 2022, Wang Xingyue played the lead role of Crown Prince Zhu Shoukui in the historical fiction drama “Delicacies Destiny.” This series became the first original Chinese-language series on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Wang gained increased attention and popularity in 2023 for his role as Zhong Xiwu in the romantic web drama “Scent of Time,” based on Qi Yueli’s novel “The Female Supporting Role”. His portrayal of Zhong Xiwu, a mysterious and charismatic perfume maker, earned him widespread recognition.

Wang Xingyue’s upcoming historical romance C-drama, “The Double,” is highly anticipated. It features Wu Jinyan, Wang Xingyue, and Chen Xinhai in the lead roles. The drama tells the story of Xue Li (Wu Jinyan), the daughter of a wealthy merchant who changes her identity to fight against injustice after her family loses everything. Wang Xingyue plays Xiao Heng, the Duke of Suguo, who offers guidance and support to Xue Li as she battles societal inequities.

Photography © XIAOZHI for Men’s Uno China