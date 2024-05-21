MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Waleed by Richard Kranzin

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Richard Kranzin captures model Waleed from at Next Management Milan and and Universe Management.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For this session, Waleed is wearing shoes from Armand Basi, pants from George At Asda, Tanktop from Zara and Shirt and Belt are Vintage.
Photography – Richard Kranzin @richard_kranzin_photography
Model – Waleed @waleedzaabalawi at Next Management Milan @nextmanagementmilan and Universe Management @
universescoutandstreethunting