MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Waleed by Richard Kranzin

Photographer Richard Kranzin and model Waleed team up for our latest exclusive story

Waleed by Richard Kranzin
Waleed by Richard Kranzin

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Richard Kranzin captures model Waleed from at Next Management Milan and and Universe Management. 

For this session, Waleed is wearing shoes from Armand Basi, pants from George At Asda, Tanktop from Zara and Shirt and Belt are Vintage.

Waleed by Richard Kranzin
photography © Richard Kranzin for MMSCENE
Waleed by Richard Kranzin
photography © Richard Kranzin for MMSCENE
Waleed by Richard Kranzin
photography © Richard Kranzin for MMSCENE
Waleed by Richard Kranzin
photography © Richard Kranzin for MMSCENE
Waleed by Richard Kranzin
photography © Richard Kranzin for MMSCENE
Waleed by Richard Kranzin
photography © Richard Kranzin for MMSCENE
photography © Richard Kranzin for MMSCENE
photography © Richard Kranzin for MMSCENE
photography © Richard Kranzin for MMSCENE
photography © Richard Kranzin for MMSCENE
Photography – Richard Kranzin @richard_kranzin_photography
Model – Waleed @waleedzaabalawi at Next Management Milan @nextmanagementmilan and Universe Management @universescoutandstreethunting

