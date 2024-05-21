The elegant line that reflects the brand’s recognisable minimalism, the Monochromatic Summer 2024 collection, has been launched by fashion brand Calvin Klein. The collection, which features an array of menswear and womenswear in a cohesive shade of white, includes iconic knickers in breathable cotton and sensuous lace as well as new versions in light white denim.

Photographed by Josh Olins, the accompanying campaign features models Kit Butler and Francesco Χρήστος Ruggiero among others. The models are wearing selected pieces from the new collection, including linen shirts and pants, denim and signature cotton briefs.