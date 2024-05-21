in Advertising Campaigns, Calvin Klein, Francesco Ruggiero, Kit Butler

Kit Butler and Francesco Ruggiero Model Calvin Klein Monochromatic Summer 2024 Collection

Models Kit Butler and Francesco Ruggiero shine through in the campaign for the latest summer collection by Calvin Klein

Kit Butler and Francesco Ruggiero Calvin Klein Summer 2024 / Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN / photography © Josh Olins

The elegant line that reflects the brand’s recognisable minimalism, the Monochromatic Summer 2024 collection, has been launched by fashion brand Calvin Klein. The collection, which features an array of menswear and womenswear in a cohesive shade of white, includes iconic knickers in breathable cotton and sensuous lace as well as new versions in light white denim.

Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN / photography © Josh Olins

Photographed by Josh Olins, the accompanying campaign features models Kit Butler and Francesco Χρήστος Ruggiero among others. The models are wearing selected pieces from the new collection, including linen shirts and pants, denim and signature cotton briefs. 

Kit Butler Francesco Ruggiero Calvin Klein Summer 2024 / Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN / photography © Josh Olins
Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN / photography © Josh Olins
Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN / photography © Josh Olins
Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN / photography © Josh Olins
Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN / photography © Josh Olins
Courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN / photography © Josh Olins

