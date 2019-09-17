MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cameron Porras by Michelle Genevieve Gonzales

The handsome Cameron Porras at Next Models stars in Santa Monica story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Michelle Genevieve Gonzales.
In charge of styling was Jorien Geelen, who for the session selected pieces from Malan Breton, Y.T.G, Calvin Klein, MNML, Nothing New, Underguise, Zensai, Pyrrha, Vans, Thursday Boots, and Dr. Martens.
Top Underguise
Trousers Zensai
Rings & necklaces Pyrrha
Chain MNML
Shoes Vans
Jacket Y.T.G
Shirt Malan Breton
Shorts MNML
Boots Thursday Boots
Rings Pyrrha
Chain MNML
Shirt Underguise
Shorts Zensai
T-shirt Calvin Klein
Boots Thursday Boots
Hat Zensai
Necklaces Pyrrha
Chain MNML
Shirt Zensai
Trousers Underguise
Shoes Dr. Martens
Necklaces & bracelet Pyrrha
Chain MNML
Suit Malan Breton
Shirt Y.T.G
T-shirt Calvin Klein
Chain MNML
Shoes Nothing New
Model Cameron Porras at Mext Models
Stylist Jorien Geelen
Photographer Michelle Genevieve Gonzales – www.enfoquelumierphotography.com
