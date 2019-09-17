in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, NEXT Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cameron Porras by Michelle Genevieve Gonzales

Discover Santa Monica exclusive story starring up and comer Cameron Porras

Cameron Porras

The handsome Cameron Porras at Next Models stars in Santa Monica story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Michelle Genevieve Gonzales.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Jorien Geelen, who for the session selected pieces from Malan Breton, Y.T.G, Calvin Klein, MNML, Nothing New, Underguise, Zensai, Pyrrha, Vans, Thursday Boots, and Dr. Martens.

For more of the story continue below:


Cameron Porras

Top Underguise
Trousers Zensai
Rings & necklaces Pyrrha
Chain MNML
Shoes Vans

Cameron Porras

Jacket Y.T.G
Shirt Malan Breton
Shorts MNML
Boots Thursday Boots
Rings Pyrrha
Chain MNML

Cameron Porras

Shirt Underguise
Shorts Zensai
T-shirt Calvin Klein
Boots Thursday Boots
Hat Zensai
Necklaces Pyrrha
Chain MNML

Cameron Porras

Shirt Zensai
Trousers Underguise
Shoes Dr. Martens
Necklaces & bracelet Pyrrha
Chain MNML

Suit Malan Breton
Shirt Y.T.G
T-shirt Calvin Klein
Chain MNML
Shoes Nothing New

Top Underguise
Trousers Zensai
Rings & necklaces Pyrrha
Chain MNML
Shoes Vans

Jacket Y.T.G
Shirt Malan Breton
Shorts MNML
Boots Thursday Boots
Rings Pyrrha
Chain MNML

Shirt Underguise
Shorts Zensai
T-shirt Calvin Klein
Boots Thursday Boots
Hat Zensai
Necklaces Pyrrha
Chain MNML

Suit Malan Breton
Shirt Y.T.G
T-shirt Calvin Klein
Chain MNML
Shoes Nothing New

Top Underguise
Trousers Zensai
Rings & necklaces Pyrrha
Chain MNML
Shoes Vans

Shirt Zensai
Trousers Underguise
Shoes Dr. Martens
Necklaces & bracelet Pyrrha
Chain MNML

Suit Malan Breton
Shirt Y.T.G
T-shirt Calvin Klein
Chain MNML
Shoes Nothing New

Model Cameron Porras at Mext Models
Stylist Jorien Geelen
Photographer Michelle Genevieve Gonzales – www.enfoquelumierphotography.com

