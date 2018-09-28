William De Courcy & Selena Forrest Pose for WSJ. Magazine

Pin 0 Shares

The handsome William De Courcy at Fusion Models teams up with Selena Forrest at Next Management for Fall’s Best Suiting for Him and Her story captured for the pages of WSJ. Magazine‘s September 2018 Men’s Style edition by fashion photographer Dario Catellani. Styling is work of George Cortina, with set design from Kadu Lennox. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Didier Malige, makeup artist Dick Page, and manicurist Eri Handa.

For the session William is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Prada, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren Collection, Dries Van Noten, and Dior. Discover more of the story below:





For more visit WSJ. Magazine’s website: – www.wsj.com