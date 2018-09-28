Supermodel Jon Kortajarena is the Face of Furla Mercurio Fall Winter 2018

Pin 0 Shares

Italian luxury brand Furla enlists supermodel Jon Kortajarena to star in the Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign for Furla Mercurio bag.

“The new Furla Mercurio features elegant and precious materials, for an AM to PM stylish look. Elegance meets boldness for the new FW 18 collection.“

Discover more images + video campaign below:





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.