MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Wings, Michael. You Grow Wings, And Become A Fairy by Klara Fowler

Swedish footballer Jacob Widell Zetterström and model Simon H at Stockholmsgruppen star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES feature titled Wings, Michael. You Grow Wings, And Become A Fairy captured by fashion photographer Klara Fowler. In charge of styling, creative and casting direction was Andreas Diaz Soliz at Wei. Grooming is work of beauty artist Emma Kazjdan.

For the session Andreas Diaz Soliz selected pieces from Loewe, Jonas Philippe, CDLP, Adidas Originals, Calida, Sägen, Arock, Tyler Beltran, Levi’s Red Tab, Acne Studios, and Sko Uno.

Photographer & Post Production: Klara Fowler – @klara_fowler

Creative & Casting Director, Stylist: Andreas Diaz Soliz at Wei Production & Agent

Groomer: Emma Kazjdan

Talent: Jacob Widell Zetterström at MD Management, Simon H at Stockholmsgruppen

Mood Manager: Denzel Miansangi