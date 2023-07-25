in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Stockholmsgruppen

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Wings, Michael. You Grow Wings, And Become A Fairy by Klara Fowler

Photographer Klara Fowler and stylist Andreas Diaz Soliz team up for our latest exclusive story

Swedish footballer Jacob Widell Zetterström and model Simon H at Stockholmsgruppen star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES feature titled Wings, Michael. You Grow Wings, And Become A Fairy captured by fashion photographer Klara Fowler. In charge of styling, creative and casting direction was Andreas Diaz Soliz at Wei. Grooming is work of beauty artist Emma Kazjdan.

For the session Andreas Diaz Soliz selected pieces from Loewe, Jonas Philippe, CDLP, Adidas Originals, Calida, Sägen, Arock, Tyler Beltran, Levi’s Red Tab, Acne Studios, and Sko Uno.

Bucket Hat Loewe / Necklace Jonas Philippe Jewellery / Denim Vest Vintage / Swimwear CDLP
Lace Shirt Haute Couture by Tyler Beltran / Cargo Pants Levis red Tab / Necklace Sägen
Jacket Acne Studios / Boxers CDLP / Necklace ARock / Boots SkoUno
Cropped Blazer Gant / Necklace Jonas Philippe Jewellery / Tank Top Calida / Necklace Sägen
Cropped Blazer Gant / Necklace Jonas Philippe Jewellery / Shorts Adidas Originals / Tank Top Calida / Necklace Sägen
Boxers CDLP / Tank Top Calida / Necklace Arock
Tank Top Calida / Necklace Arock
Bucket Hat Loewe / Necklace Jonas Philippe Jewellery / Denim Vest Vintage
Necklace Jonas Philippe Jewellery
Necklace Jonas Philippe Jewellery

Photographer & Post Production: Klara Fowler – @klara_fowler
Creative & Casting Director, Stylist: Andreas Diaz Soliz at Wei Production & Agent
Groomer: Emma Kazjdan
Talent: Jacob Widell Zetterström at MD Management, Simon H at Stockholmsgruppen
Mood Manager: Denzel Miansangi

