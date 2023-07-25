in Advertising Campaigns, Armani Exchange, Corrado Martini, Fall Winter 2023.24 Campaigns, Menswear, Videos

Dusk Orange: A|X Armani Exchange Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Anton Omondi Angawa, Alex Schlab, Corrado Martini, Louis Baines, and Kit Price star in Armani Exchange’s FW23 campaign

A|X Armani Exchange
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard

Fashion brand Armani Exchange unveiled its A|X Fall Winter 2023 campaign titled Dusk Orange captured by photographer Thue Nørgaard, with styling from Marc Goehring. Beauty is work of hair stylist Soichi Inagaki, and makeup artist Patrick Glatthaar. Stars of the campaign are Anton Omondi Angawa, Alex Schlab, Corrado Martini, Louis Baines, Kit Price, Maartje Convens, Betty Schupp, Lala Olsson, Hina Yoshihara, and Flora. Video direction by Anton Reva.

The campaign captures energy, movement, and dynamism, and it explores explores the unifying power of colour as an element that brings people together.

A|X Armani Exchange
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard
A|X Armani Exchange
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard
A|X Armani Exchange
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard
A|X Armani Exchange
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard
Thue Nørgaard
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard
Thue Nørgaard
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard
Thue Nørgaard
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard
Thue Nørgaard
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Thue Nørgaard

ad campaignsfw23Menswearvideos

Cha Eun Woo Is Elle Singapore’s Digital Cover Star
Klara Fowler

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Wings, Michael. You Grow Wings, And Become A Fairy by Klara Fowler