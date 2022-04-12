Wonder Boys by Christian Rios for MMSCENE Magazine

From the small screens of our TikTok and Instagram apps a new crop of fresh talents is taking on the music scene and beyond. If you haven’t heard of these 4 guys yet, you will soon. Let’s go!

JAXON ROSE – @jaxonrose



Can you tell us what your favorite landmark is and why?

The great pyramid of Giza, the history and the mystery around it has always been interesting to me, the sacred geometry used in its placing and structure.

What place makes you feel ecstatic?

The stage, it’s a feeling you chase forever.

If you could choose one place to spend your whole life, what would it be?

It’s hard to stay in one place for too long.. So anywhere that I feel happy.

Where do you go when you need to find inspiration for your music?

I let it come, everyday life and experiences are what fuel any creativity. Sometimes it’s something a stranger says in a coffee shop, sometimes it’s the way the sun leaks through a window.

BRIGHTON REINHARDT – @briiighton



Can you tell us what your favorite landmark is and why?

My favorite landmark is this waterfall in Tahiti that my friends took me to. I don’t think it has a name, some of the locals there brought us to it. It was the most magical experience I’ve ever had with nature. We drove about 2 hours into the hills, and then hiked about another 2 hours until we finally got to it. I’ll always remember that day.

What place makes you feel ecstatic?

Any pizza place with a side of ranch.

If you could choose one place to spend your whole life, what would it be?

The island of Mo’orea

Where do you go when you need to find inspiration for your music?

Usually when I need to find inspiration for my music, I’ll go surfing for an hour or so. It’s so therapeutic and always helps me detach.

GABRIEL JAYNE – @gabriel_jayne



Can you tell us what your favorite landmark is and why?

Sun studio in Memphis Tennessee is one of my favorite landmarks because this is arguably where rock and roll was born. One of the first ever rock and roll records “Rocket 88” was recorded there using a damaged amplifier causing a raw crunchy sound. This introduced a new era of music.

What place makes you feel ecstatic?

I’d say my studio makes me feel ecstatic. I love creating in the home I grew up in. My dad and I have been working on my new record and it brings me the most joy. It’s the one place that truly makes me feel creative and excited. In the peaceful Laurel canyon.

If you could choose one place to spend your whole life, what would it be?

If I could spend the rest of my life in one place it would probably be in Laurel canyon haha. I grew up there and it’s my peaceful place. I love LA because of the weather and the creative driven people it attracts. Laurel Canyon is my home and I don’t see myself living anywhere else.

Where do you go when you need to find inspiration for your music?

I go to Joshua tree when I’m in need of inspiration for my music. My god father has a compound called “Furstwurld”. Many artists come and play music from all over the world then crash in a jet stream or tent on the property. It’s a non profit artist community. Such beautiful spiritual energy that always inspires me when I leave. Bobby Furst (my god father) is an amazing artist who recycles material from junk yards and makes beautiful pieces of art that reflect messages about peace and love.

NICK KENT – @nickkentt



Can you tell us what your favorite landmark is and why?

A favorite landmark of mine is Ecola State park on the Oregon coast. I love the views of the ocean and beautiful landscape. It’s also very secluded, and during the Winter has some of the best surfing on the West Coast.

What place makes you feel ecstatic?

I feel ecstatic when I am traveling. Exploring a new place gives me a sense of wonder and I love the feeling of having no destination in mind.

If you could choose one place to spend your whole life, what would it be?

If I was to pick one place to spend my life I would choose somewhere near the beach. It would be a close tie between the Oregon Coast and Hawaii. I love big storms and rainy weather but it’s also difficult to give up the sun for nine months of the year so I’ll cheat and say split my time between the two.

Where do you go when you need to find inspiration for your music?

When I need inspiration for music I always turn to the Coast. There’s something about the expansiveness and emptiness of Oregon’s beaches in the winter that draws me in. My dream is to bring some friends out there to work on an album. I think that the energy felt there would be tangible in the music.

