Sang Woo Kim Models Off-White Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear Collection

Fashion brand OFF-WHITE enlists top model Sang Woo Kim to star in their Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear campaign lensed by photographer Lukas Wassmann. In charge of styling was Ib Kamara, with set design from Felix Gesnouin, and casting direction by Liz Goldson. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Patrick Glatthaar. For the campaign Sang Woo Kim was joined by top model Adut Akech.

“Exclusively made in Italy, the new genderless styles, including the first ever Off-White™ optical range, embody the architectural linearity and contemporary aesthetics that Off-White™ is known testifying to an ongoing commitment to progress, innovation, and diversity. The Optical line is the very first Off-White™️ Blue Block Collection. A selection of innovative optical frames specially crafted to block the artificial blue light emitted by digital screens, protecting the eyes from strain and fatigue without compromising on personal style.” – from Off-White

Discover more of the campaign at designscene.net.