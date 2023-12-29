Actor and singer Xiao Zhan (Sean Xiao) takes the cover story of Marie Claire China Magazine‘s January 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Liu Song. In charge of styling was Punkcherry, with art direction and production from Oolong. Beauty is work of hair stylist Leo, and makeup artist Qing Jun.

I’ve done well in 2023, and I hope to maintain that. In 2024, I hope to love myself more, pay more attention to my own feelings and thoughts. This statement is not only for myself but also for everyone. – Xiao Zhan

Xiao Zhan, was born on October 5, 1991, in Chongqing, China. His early life in Chongqing was marked by a passion for the arts. He was drawn to painting and playing the violin from a young age. Pursuing his artistic interests, he studied at the Modern International Art Design Academy at Chongqing Technology and Business University, where he actively participated in various arts and cultural activities.

Xiao Zhan demonstrated his entrepreneurial spirit by setting up a photography studio with his friends, where he served as the main photographer. This venture, alongside his academic pursuits, laid the foundation for his creative career.

In 2015, Xiao Zhan’s journey in the entertainment industry began with his participation in the reality TV show X-Fire, where he was trained to be an idol. This exposure led to his debut as a main vocalist with the boy group X Nine in 2016.

Xiao Zhan’s acting career took off in 2016 with his role in “Super Star Academy,” which was well-received. The year 2019 marked a significant breakthrough in Xiao Zhan’s career with his role in the xianxia drama “The Untamed,” based on the danmei novel “Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation.” His portrayal of Wei Wuxian garnered critical acclaim and contributed to the show’s international success.

Zhan released digital single “Spotlight,” in April 2020, and broke records by selling over 25.48 million copies within 24 hours, setting the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling digital track in China.

Photography © Liu Song for Marie Claire China