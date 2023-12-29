Party Season: Emporio Armani Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion house Emporio Armani unveiled its Winter 2023.24 looks for the Party season featuring models Timo Pan, Victor Shalomi, Jules Langlade, Daria Koshkina, and Chi Linh Pham. The campaign that celebrates friendship was captured by fashion photographer Heji Shin.

Emporio Armani’s Fall Winter 2023.24 Men’s Collection, titled “The View From Above,” takes inspiration from the timeless allure of flight and the adventurous spirit of the 1930s aviator. This collection, deeply inspired by in the Emporio Armani heritage, pays homage to the sense of adventure and the urge to explore the world from new perspectives.

At the heart of the collection is the theme of flight, symbolized by the eagle – a motif resonant with Emporio Armani’s spirit. This tribute to the aviator of the 1930s is evident in the sophisticated severity and precision of style that characterized this era, as well as the metallic glints reminiscent of planes and hangars.

Emporio Armani reimagines the concept of a human in flight, reinventing the figure central to the Armani imagination. The collection features sport-inspired clothing crafted from soft, high-impact materials, with silhouettes that are both enveloping and expansive. Classic Prince of Wales and houndstooth checks are reinterpreted in designs that dilate and expand.

The variety in silhouettes is notable: coats, trench coats, double-breasted pea coats, and blousons are paired with cropped trousers, all complemented by boots and lace-ups with thick soles. The rhythm of the patterns carries over into other pieces, including oversized t-shirts made from the same wool as the coats and trousers.

Leather and knit are key elements in the collection, adding both grit and comfort. Vintage-style bomber jackets, long tricot coats, and cardigans with matching gilets create new twin sets. For evening wear, the Emporio aviator indulges in the luxury of velvet and the sparkle of crystals, along with the languor of silk blouses featuring long scarf collars, and the elegance of double-breasted jackets.

The color palette of the collection transitions from greige and beige to caramel and rust tones, punctuated with flashes of intense red, geranium, and purple, before settling into classic black. Accessories such as long gloves, beanies, and duffle and drawstring bags complete the aviator’s ensemble, accompanying him on his metaphorical flight.