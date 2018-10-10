New Dawn New Grey: Xu Meen Poses for GQ Middle East October 2018 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Xu Meen at IMG London stars in New Dawn New Grey story captured for the October 2018 edition of GQ Middle East by fashion photographer Julien Tavel. In charge of styling and casting direction was Christopher Maul, with grooming from Yin Lee.

For the session Xu is wearing selected pieces from Bottega Veneta, Dior Homme, Chin Menswear Int’l, Moschino, Rick Owens, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney, Craig Green, Hermes, Valentino, Off-White, Saint Laurent, Z Zegna, Prada, and Xander Zhou. Discover more of the story shot in Morocco below:





For more of Christopher’s work visit: www.styleofmaul.com