Xavier Buestel Models Smythson Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Top model Xavier Buestel stars in Smythson‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Samuel Bradley. Styling is work of Stuart Williamson, with set design from Hella Keck, and production by Noir Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kotasuizu, and makeup artist Siobhan Furlon.


