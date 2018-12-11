Duality: Myles Dominique and Sethu Ncise by Luke & Nik for DSCENE 10

Pin 0 Shares

DSCENE Magazine‘s issue 10 is out and for our relaunched issue we team up with photographers LUKE & NIK. The London based photography duo captured this striking session with breakthrough stars of the modeling scene SETHU NCISE at Storm Models and MYLES DOMINIQUE at Supa Model Management. In charge of the showstopping styling was Fashion Director CHRISTOPHER MAUL.

Scroll down for more of the shoot, new issue also features womenswear cover story with Caroline Vreeland, Coco Rocha, Yumi Lamber and Devon Windsor. Don’t miss all the action:











Photographers LUKE & NIK

Fashion Director CHRISTOPHER MAUL

Grooming MICHELLE DACILLIO using Bobbi Brown

Photo Assistant CRISTINA PAREJARB

Fashion Assistant CHRISTIANA KUNEVA

Models SETHU NCISE at Storm and MYLES DOMINIQUE at SUPA

