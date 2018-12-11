Duality: Myles Dominique and Sethu Ncise by Luke & Nik for DSCENE 10
DSCENE Magazine‘s issue 10 is out and for our relaunched issue we team up with photographers LUKE & NIK. The London based photography duo captured this striking session with breakthrough stars of the modeling scene SETHU NCISE at Storm Models and MYLES DOMINIQUE at Supa Model Management. In charge of the showstopping styling was Fashion Director CHRISTOPHER MAUL.
OUT NOW IN PRINT & DIGITAL
Scroll down for more of the shoot, new issue also features womenswear cover story with Caroline Vreeland, Coco Rocha, Yumi Lamber and Devon Windsor. Don’t miss all the action:
Photographers LUKE & NIK
Fashion Director CHRISTOPHER MAUL
Grooming MICHELLE DACILLIO using Bobbi Brown
Photo Assistant CRISTINA PAREJARB
Fashion Assistant CHRISTIANA KUNEVA
Models SETHU NCISE at Storm and MYLES DOMINIQUE at SUPA
Get your copy of DSCENE ISSUE 10.