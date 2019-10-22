Man in Town: Zach Troost Poses for MMSCENE Magazine Fall 2019 Issue

Fashion photographer Juankr captured Man in Town story featuring the handsome Zach Troost at New York Model Management for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Fall 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Paula Casado, assisted by Nora Ferreira, with art direction from Nora Ferreira. Beauty is work of hair stylist Fernando Torrent, and makeup artist Claudia. Video directed and edited by Mohammed R Merchant.
For the session Zach is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Givenchy, Dunhill, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Salvatore Ferragamo, Dior, Canali, Giorgio Armani, Bottega Veneta, Kenzo, Alexander McQueen, Dolce&Gabbana, Dries Van Noten, Ermenegildo Zegna, Brooks Brothers, Missoni, Prada, Hermès, Boss, Ami Paris, Isabel Marant, Ralph Lauren, and Fendi.
See more of the story below:
Photographer Juankr – www.juankr.com
Video Director Mohammed R Merchant – @mrmstudio
Stylist Paula Casado – paulacasado.com
Art Director Lexie Coon
Hair Stylist Fernando Torrent
Makeup Artist Claudia
Stylist Assistant Nora Ferreira
Model Zach Troost at New York Model Management
