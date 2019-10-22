in Advertising Campaigns, d'men at d'management Group, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Menswear, RESERVED Menswear, Sight Management Studio, Success Models, Wilhelmina Models

Niels Trispel is the Face of Reserved Premium AW19 Collection

Discover Reserved’s Fall Winter 2019 Premium campaign by Magda Wunsche & Aga Samsel

Niels Trispel
Photography © Magda Wunsche & Aga Samsel for Reserved

Top model Niels Trispel teams up with fashion photographers Magda Wunsche & Aga Samsel at SameSame for Reserved‘s Fall Winter 2019 Premium collection campaign. In charge of styling was Andrzej Sobolewski, with beauty from hair stylist Michał Bielecki, and makeup artist Wilson.

