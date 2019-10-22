Niels Trispel is the Face of Reserved Premium AW19 Collection

Top model Niels Trispel teams up with fashion photographers Magda Wunsche & Aga Samsel at SameSame for Reserved‘s Fall Winter 2019 Premium collection campaign. In charge of styling was Andrzej Sobolewski, with beauty from hair stylist Michał Bielecki, and makeup artist Wilson.
