5 Essential Clothing Items Every Man Should Have in His Wardrobe

Regardless of what’s trending in spring or summer, every man should own a few classic pieces in his wardrobe. These are simple, high quality and elegant clothing items that will last you throughout all seasons and trends. Whether it’s a classic white shirt of chinos that you can combine with anything, you can find these pieces in various online stores. Insport is a great example of such a site. You can find whatever you need to make your wardrobe classy and elegant.

The White Button Down

You can pair and match almost anything with a classic white button-down shirt. This shirt can be worn with a suit for a casual look, or even under a jumper or cardigan. You can pair your outfit with a pair of classy chinos and a nice belt. When you buy a white shirt, choose one that’s made of thick and soft cotton material. It will last you for a long time.

The Pale Blue

A pale blue shirt is essential if you want to go business casual or formal, depending on what you pair it with. You can match this with a beige or navy suit to look ready for corporate life. A dark blue or maroon tie would work well with this combination.

The Navy Jumper

This will be one of the most versatile items in your closet. The navy blue crew neck jumper is an essential item that can be paired with almost anything. You can use this as a layer item in the winter and just wear it on its own in the summer. No matter when you wear it, you’ll always look flawless and ready to go.

The Slim Navy Chinos

These chinos are a classy alternative to jeans or khakis. If you don’t want to wear formal or tight suit trousers, you can opt for these. Pair them with a button-down shirt, shirt, and jacket or even a t-shirt. You can always pull off a business casual look when you have these on.

The Denim Jacket

A sturdy and well-fitted denim jacket is a great statement piece to have in your wardrobe. You can wear it over a simple t-shirt or a sweatshirt. You can even pair it with a white button-down and khaki chinos. You can’t go wrong with this combination of casual and dressy.

The White Sneakers

Plain white sneakers are the best addition to your wardrobe. They’re minimalistic and will go with almost anything. You just need to make sure you keep your shoes as white as when you first got them. If you take care of this, they will highlight and uplift anything and everything in your wardrobe.

The Black Lace-Ups

All men need one or two pairs of classic black lace-ups. These statement shoes can be work with a suit or even with a tux if you want. We would not recommend not wearing them with jeans as they’ll look too out of place.

Get ready to upgrade your wardrobe with these classy statement pieces that we’ve picked out! You can keep mixing and matching them to get the perfect look every time



