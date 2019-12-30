MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Zane Huckaba by Blake Ballard

The handsome Zane Huckaba at Good Talent Management updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. In charge of retouching was Anna Rovkina.
For the session Zane is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Versace, Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Givenchy, Dries Van Noten, and Polo Ralph Lauren Purple Label.
Allover Logo Puffer Vest: Givenchy
Four Pocket Wool Flannel Jacket: Dries Van Noten
Coated Denim Skinny Jeans: Givenchy
Total Look: Versace
Jaguar Motif Faux Fur Coat: Versace
Skinny Jeans: Polo Ralph Lauren Purple Label
Photographer, Stylist, Groomer: Blake Ballard – www.blakeballard.com
Model: Zane Huckaba at Good Talent Management
Retouching: Anna Rovkina