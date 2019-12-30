in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Zane Huckaba by Blake Ballard

Discover our latest exclusive story starring the handsome Zane Huckaba lensed by Blake Ballard

Zack Huckaba
Lightweight Felt Wool Pants: Bottega Veneta
Striped Blazer: Versace
Stola Piumino Down Fill Nylon Stole: Rick Owens

The handsome Zane Huckaba at Good Talent Management updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. In charge of retouching was Anna Rovkina.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Zane is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Versace, Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Givenchy, Dries Van Noten, and Polo Ralph Lauren Purple Label.

Discover more of the story below:


Zack Huckaba

Allover Logo Puffer Vest: Givenchy

Zack Huckaba

Four Pocket Wool Flannel Jacket: Dries Van Noten
Coated Denim Skinny Jeans: Givenchy

Zack Huckaba

Total Look: Versace

Zack Huckaba

Jaguar Motif Faux Fur Coat: Versace
Skinny Jeans: Polo Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Photographer, Stylist, Groomer: Blake Ballard – www.blakeballard.com
Model: Zane Huckaba at Good Talent Management
Retouching: Anna Rovkina

exclusiveFresh FacesNew GuysPortfolio updatesPortraits

What do you think?

3 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Denek Kania

Denek Kania Models Moschino Spring Summer 2020 Pre-Collection

SILVER SCREEN HERO: Interview With Andres Velencoso