Denek Kania Models Moschino Spring Summer 2020 Pre-Collection

Discover Moschino’s Spring Summer 2020 Pre-Collection looks lensed by Christian Oita

Denek Kania
© Moschino, Photography by Christian Oita

The handsome Denek Kania stars in Moschino‘s Spring Summer 2020 Pre-Collection lookbook captured by fashion photographer Christian Oita. Grooming is work of hair stylist Andrew Guida.

Denek Kania
© Moschino, Photography by Christian Oita
Denek Kania
© Moschino, Photography by Christian Oita
Denek Kania
© Moschino, Photography by Christian Oita
Denek Kania
© Moschino, Photography by Christian Oita
Denek Kania
© Moschino, Photography by Christian Oita
Denek Kania
© Moschino, Photography by Christian Oita
Denek Kania
© Moschino, Photography by Christian Oita

Denek Kania
© Moschino, Photography by Christian Oita

