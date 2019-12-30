Denek Kania Models Moschino Spring Summer 2020 Pre-Collection

The handsome Denek Kania stars in Moschino‘s Spring Summer 2020 Pre-Collection lookbook captured by fashion photographer Christian Oita. Grooming is work of hair stylist Andrew Guida.
