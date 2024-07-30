Actor Zhang Ruoyun takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Men China Magazine‘s August 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Liu Zongyuan. In charge of styling was Yang Wei, with beauty from hair stylist Zhang Xiao, and makeup artist Zhu.

Ruoyun, renowned for his impressive performances in television dramas, makes a significant leap to the big screen with his latest project, “Evacuate from the 21st Century.” Directed by Yang Li, this film explores a riveting narrative where three teenagers from 1999 transfer their souls to 2019 and accidentally save the world. The movie is set for release in China on August 3, 2024.

Ruoyun’s choice in projects reflects a deep personal connection to his roles, emphasizing his commitment to aligning his career with his aesthetic and ethical values. He expresses a lack of concern for public expectation, focusing instead on personal authenticity and artistic integrity. This philosophy is mirrored in his portrayal of complex characters who often navigate intricate narratives.

Zhang embodies a philosophy of living in the present, drawing inspiration from poet W.B. Yeats’s words, “All beautiful things will pass away.” He believes in immersing oneself fully in the moment, embracing exploration, and taking risks with determination. This perspective is evident in his work, where he captures fleeting moments with an effortless grace, ensuring that each project resonates with authenticity and passion.

“Evacuate from the 21st Century” promises a nostalgic journey for the audience, taking them back to the essence of youth. Zhang notes, “If summer is just a season to you, rather than a vacation, it means you’ve grown up.” He alludes to the enduring spirit of those who can still find childlike joy in summer, regardless of age. The film seeks to remind viewers of the things they once cherished, believed in, and loved.

From his early beginnings in 2004 with a minor role in “The Sea’s Promise” to his first major recognition in “Snow Leopard” (2010), Zhang has continuously evolved as an actor. His performances in “Sparrow” (2016) and “Joy of Life” (2019) have garnered him mainstream popularity and also established him as a versatile and compelling actor in the Chinese entertainment industry.

Photography © Liu Zongyuan for Harper’s Bazaar Men China

