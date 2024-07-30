Singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Henry Lau takes the cover story of Super ELLE China Magazine‘s August 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Win Tam. In charge of styling was Lv Lu, with art direction from Lin Han, and set design by Heng Junlong. Beauty is work of hair stylist Wooyoung, and makeup artist Jing.

In other news, Henry Lau is set to headline his first major solo performance in the U.S. at the 2024 MetaMoon Music Festival. Lau’s performances go beyond traditional concerts, blending classical music with contemporary pop and transforming his shows into visually and sonically captivating events.

Lau is particularly enthusiastic about the opportunity to fully showcase his talents to an American audience. He views this performance as a chance to present his stage and musical abilities in their entirety, creating an immersive experience for his fans. His preparation involves planning, considering the audio elements and also the visual and interactive aspects of his performance.

In conjunction with his performance, Lau plans to release a new single, “Always Been You,” around the time of the festival. This track is a personal project for Lau, representing a new chapter in his music career and offering fans a fresh glimpse into his artistic vision. Despite his busy schedule, Lau remains committed to his craft, acknowledging the challenges involved in preparing for such complex performances, including managing lighting, visual effects, and creating custom instruments. While this can be stressful, Lau prefers to focus on delivering an outstanding show rather than dwelling on the hardships.

Reflecting on his career, Lau is not one to focus on accolades. Instead, he prefers to look forward to future projects and performances, driven by the anticipation of what comes next. His involvement in MetaMoon extends beyond his performance, as he will also participate in the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment’s summit, “The Evolution of Asian Artists and their Global Fandom.” Although new to this educational role, Lau is eager to share his experiences and insights with aspiring musicians, emphasizing the importance of forums like these for shaping one’s path in the music industry.

Lau’s journey in the music industry has been marked by continuous exploration and adaptation. He has experimented with various musical styles and cultural influences, making him a fitting headliner for a festival that celebrates and uplifts Asian and AAPI artists. His recent trip to Nashville, where he explored the intersection of classical violin and country music, reflects his dedication to pushing the boundaries of his art. This exploration has led to new concepts and sounds that he plans to incorporate into his future projects.

Social media plays a significant role in Lau’s relationship with his fans. For him, platforms like Instagram are a way to communicate directly with his audience. While he is selective about what he shares, Lau enjoys a transparent relationship with his fans, having shared many aspects of his journey on TV and social media. This openness allows him to maintain an authentic connection with his audience without the pressure of upholding a certain image.

