MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Milo, Aloxzi, Goyah and Greg by Dan Carter

Stylist Hichem Souarit and photographer Dan Carter team up for our latest exclusive story


For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Dan Carter captures models Milo, Aloxzi, Goyah and Greg, assisted by Allégresse. In charge of styling is Hichem Souarit, with assistance from Ronny Run

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from hautefripure, Levi’s, H&M, Kapital, Uniqlo, Sacha Garel, Balenciaga, Redskins, Marithé François Girbaud, Versace, Ralph Lauren, Supreme, Raph Simons, Edwin, Natoya, Dolce & Gabbana, Celine, Oihanaalasa, Kenzo, Ourlegacy, Comme des garçons, Diesel, Adidas, Maison Miharayasuhiro, and Calvin Klein.

First model – Shirt BALENCIAGA, Tank REDSKINS, Shorts HAUTEFRIPURE / Second model – Jacket HAUTEFRIPURE, Underwear LEVI’S, Pant MARITHÉ FRANÇOIS GIRBAUD / Third model – Sweatshirt VERSACE, Short RALPH LAUREN Vintage / photography © Dan Carter for MMSCENE
Shirt BALENCIAGA, Tank REDSKINS, Shorts HAUTEFRIPURE / photography © Dan Carter for MMSCENE
Left model Underwear DIM, Shirt RALPH LAUREN, Pant EDWIN / middle Shirt DOLCE & GABBANA Vintage, Bag CELINE, Ring OIHANAALASA, Short KENZO Vintage, Tie KIMONO / Shirt NATOYA, Pant OURLEGACY / photography © Dan Carter for MMSCENE
Jacket HAUTEFRIPURE, Shirt LEVI’S, Underwear H&M, Shirt around the waist KAPITAL, Socks UNIQLO, Shoes SACHA GAREL / photography © Dan Carter for MMSCENE
Underwear CALVIN KLEIN, Short KENZO Vintage / photography © Dan Carter for MMSCENE
Left model – Jacket HAUTEFRIPURE / Right model – Shirt BALENCIAGA, Tank REDSKINS, Short hautefripure, Socks UNIQLO / photography © Dan Carter for MMSCENE
Shirt BALENCIAGA, Tank REDSKINS, Short hautefripure, Socks UNIQLO / photography © Dan Carter for MMSCENE
Left model – Bracelet RAF SIMONS, Underwear RALPH LAUREN, Pant EDWIN / Right model – Shirt NATOYA / photography © Dan Carter for MMSCENE
Cropped Shirt COMME DES GARÇONS, Tank DIESEL Vintage, Ring VERSACE, Short KENZO Vintage, Tie KIMONO, Socks ADIDAS, Shoes MAISON MIHARAYASUHIRO / photography © Dan Carter for MMSCENE
Cropped Shirt COMME DES GARÇONS, Tank DIESEL Vintage, Ring VERSACE OIHANAALASA / photography © Dan Carter for MMSCENE
Jacket HAUTEFRIPURE, Shirt LEVI’S, Underwear H&M, Shirt around the waist KAPITAL, Socks UNIQLO, Shoes SACHA GAREL / photography © Dan Carter for MMSCENE

Photographer – Dan Carter @dancarter
Stylist – Hichem Souarit @barbu
Stylist Assistant – Ronny Run @ronnyrun
Photographer Assistant – Allégresse @allgrss_
Models
Milo @milocadou
Aloxzi @aloxzi
Goyah @goyah.worldwideboy
Greg @gregltnt

Written by Pavle Banovic

