

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Dan Carter captures models Milo, Aloxzi, Goyah and Greg, assisted by Allégresse. In charge of styling is Hichem Souarit, with assistance from Ronny Run.

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from hautefripure, Levi’s, H&M, Kapital, Uniqlo, Sacha Garel, Balenciaga, Redskins, Marithé François Girbaud, Versace, Ralph Lauren, Supreme, Raph Simons, Edwin, Natoya, Dolce & Gabbana, Celine, Oihanaalasa, Kenzo, Ourlegacy, Comme des garçons, Diesel, Adidas, Maison Miharayasuhiro, and Calvin Klein.

Photographer – Dan Carter @dancarter

Stylist – Hichem Souarit @barbu

Stylist Assistant – Ronny Run @ronnyrun

Photographer Assistant – Allégresse @allgrss_

Models

Milo @milocadou

Aloxzi @aloxzi

Goyah @goyah.worldwideboy

Greg @gregltnt