Zhou Zhennan is the Cover Boy of Vogue Me China June 2020 Issue

Vogue Me features Chinese rapper Zhou Zhennan on the cover of their latest edition

Rapper Zhou Zhennan takes the cover of Vogue Me China‘s June 2020 edition captured by fashion photographer Zhang Chao. In charge of styling was Austin Wang, who for the covers selected looks from Saint Laurent.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Bon Fan Zhang, and makeup artist Xin Miao. For the cover Zhou was joined by Chinese singer Meng Meiqi.

Vogue Me China – www.vogue.com.cn
Photographer: Zhang Chao
Fashion Editor/Stylist: Austin Wang
Hair Stylist: Bon Fan Zhang
Makeup Artist: Xin Miao
Stars Zhou Zhennan, Meng Meiqi

