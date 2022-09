Actor Zhu Yilong posed for the cover story of WSJ. Men’s Style China Magazine‘s September 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Fan Xin. In charge of styling was Anson Chen, with production from Guan Yun. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Pengpeng. For the session Chinese actor is wearing selected pieces from Louis Vuitton.

Photography © Fan Xin for WSJ. Men’s Style China