Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented the Fall Winter 2022 Limited Edition with a campaign captured by fashion photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch. The creative direction was the work of Ezra Petronio and Lana Petrusevych, with styling by Emmanuelle Alt, makeup by Christelle Cocquet and hair by Marc Lopez. The stars of the campaign are models Leon Dame, Kit Butler and Dara Gueye.