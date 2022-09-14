Discover ZARA x Studio Nicholson Collection

Fashion house ZARA teamed up with British brand Studio Nicholson for ZARA x Studio Nicholson Fall Winter 2022 Collection a compact collection of deconstructed menswear classics. The collection brings the merits of their trademark modular wardrobe to a wider audience. By harnessing the power of Zara’s global reach, the London-based Studio Nicholson brand can introduce the unrivalled benefits of their timeless functionality to new consumers. The collection was introduced with a campaign captured by Craig McDean and styled by Jodie Barnes. In charge of makeup was Francelle Daly, with set design by Piers Hanmer.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Good design should be accessible to all. This unique collaborative partnership promises this with a collection in which every item follows the archetypal Studio Nicholson form of simplicity, purpose and playful flexibility in the brand’s iconic shapes. Strong, powerful silhouettes have been cut to perfection and engineered for carefree movement and inner-city layering. Nothing has been diluted. Zara’s international connections have enabled Studio Nicholson founder and creative director Nick Wakeman, to take a purist approach with this collaboration. Using only fine fabrics and original designs, the resulting collection is an industry triumph. – from ZARA

Since launching Studio Nicholson in 2010, I’ve made it my aim to create a modular wardrobe that brings comfort, clarity and relevance to the daily decisions we make when we get dressed. Clothing should improve our mood, move when we do and never look outdated. Maintaining this ethos for the past twelve years has given me an insight into what works – and what doesn’t. Functionality and fabric are crucial. I approach every new collection with the same rigour as an architect designs a building – and begin by making sure the foundations are firmly in place. This attention to detail has meant that Studio Nicholson isn’t something that everyone can a ord. The collaboration with Zara means the modular wardrobe is exposed to an exciting new demographic of consumers; people who may not have had the chance (yet) to experience the brand. It gives us a channel to spread the aesthetic to regions and communities who might not have seen or heard of us before. Throughout their growth, Zara has retained extremely high editorial values and this makes them the ideal partner for a Studio Nicholson collaboration. – Nick Wakeman, Founder & Creative Director of Studio Nicholson

The 12-part capsule collection includes footwear, eyewear and small leather goods, with the addition of a blanket. The palette retains the tried and tested Studio Nicholson hues with the surprise of graphic geometric knits and pops of contemporary colour. Modern preppy leather outerwear layers bring structured elegance teamed with the hallmark voluminous pants.

The collection is available from 12 September 2022 on Zara.com and in selected stores.