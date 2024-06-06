For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Antonio C. Malia captures models Adrián Martín and Guille Arrabal from Six Management and Emiliano. In charge of styling is Mario Delgado Pantoja.

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Becomely, Avec Amour, Casa Otrura, M. Depha, Maison Gracen, and Talk Under Light.

Photographer – Antonio C. Malia @byantoniomalia

Stylist – Mario Delgado Pantoja @m.delpha_

Models – Adrián Martín @adripathic and Guille Arrabal @guillearrabal from @sixmanagement.es and Emiliano @emiliano_ish

Special thanks to Cartulina Showroom @cartulinacartulina