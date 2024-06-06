in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Adrián, Guille and Emiliano by Antonio C. Malia

Photographer Antonio C. Malia teams up with models Adrián, Guille and Emiliano for our latest style story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Antonio C. Malia captures models Adrián Martín and Guille Arrabal from Six Management and Emiliano. In charge of styling is Mario Delgado Pantoja

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Becomely, Avec Amour, Casa Otrura, M. Depha, Maison Gracen, and Talk Under Light.

photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE
photography © Antonio C. Malia for MMSCENE

Photographer – Antonio C. Malia @byantoniomalia
Stylist – Mario Delgado Pantoja @m.delpha_
Models – Adrián Martín @adripathic and Guille Arrabal @guillearrabal from @sixmanagement.es and Emiliano @emiliano_ish
Special thanks to Cartulina Showroom @cartulinacartulina

