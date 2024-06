MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Bennet Heinemann by Ferran Casanova

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Ferran Casanova, assisted by Lo Resa, captures model Bennet Heinemann at Towanda Models. Styling is done by Cristian Betancurt, while Arolab Organic took care of skincare.

For this session, Bennet is wearing selected pieces from Levi’s, Diesel and Zegna.

Photographer – Ferran Casanova @ferran_casanova

Style – Cristian Betancurt @betancurt_style

Photo assistant – Lo Resa @bohynekocka

Skincare – Arolab Organic @arolaborganic

Model – Bennet Heinemann @bennethnm__ at @towandamodels