MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Aleksandr Gordeev by Julia Strelkova

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Aleksandr Gordeev

Fashion photographer Julia Strelkova captured Unspoken Words exclusive story for MMSCENE PORTRAITS featuring the handsome Aleksandr Gordeev represented by Tann Model Management.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For more of the session captured at Befrod Studio continue below:


Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Aleksandr Gordeev

Model: Aleksandr Gordeev at Tann Model Management
Photographer: Julia Strelkova – www.juliastrelkova.com
Location: Befrod Studio

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items