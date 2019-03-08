MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Aleksandr Gordeev by Julia Strelkova
Fashion photographer Julia Strelkova captured Unspoken Words exclusive story for MMSCENE PORTRAITS featuring the handsome Aleksandr Gordeev represented by Tann Model Management.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For more of the session captured at Befrod Studio continue below:
Model: Aleksandr Gordeev at Tann Model Management
Photographer: Julia Strelkova – www.juliastrelkova.com
Location: Befrod Studio
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.