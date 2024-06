For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “God save the Queen,” photographer Andrea Reina captures model Alex Rychkov from The Lab Models. In charge of styling is Alessia Stampatori, assisted by Dimitri Rivelli, while Ada Famoso took care of hair and make up.

For this session, Alex is wearing selected pieces from GAUHAR ALI, Ugly, BRVNO, R5H5 official, Diesel, VRP Archive, Caotica, En Route, Simon Cracker, Simone Folli Archive, and Matteo Iervolino.

photography – Andrea Reina @ookeeii

fashion – Alessia Stampatori @alstmp

model – Alex Rychkov from The Lab Models @browneyedlegend from @thelabmodels

make up and hair – Ada Famoso @adafam.mua

fashion assistant – Dimitri Rivelli @dimitririvelli